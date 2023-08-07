Sushmita Sen responds to being labelled a 'gold digger' amidst relationship rumours with Lalit Modi

The sequel to the superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be released on August 11
After enduring a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty earlier this year, Sushmita Sen is already actively promoting her new show Taali, directed by the accomplished, National-award winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav.
However, besides her well-being and professional commitments, the actress also gained significant attention last year when Lalit Modi, the controversial entrepreneur and cricket administrator who established the Indian Premier League (IPL), spoke openly about their romantic involvement and plans for marriage.
In response to Lalit's statements, Sushmita was labelled a "gold digger" on social media, which she addressed in an Instagram post. Sushmita has now decided to share her perspective on the matter, asserting that her private life is beyond public scrutiny. “An insult is an insult when you receive it, I don’t receive it. So it went out of the window. There are certain things that are nobody’s business," the actress was quoted as saying.
Sushmita's name has also been associated with her former partner Rohman Shawl, as the two continue to be friends following their breakup. Concerning her relationship status, Sushmita said that she is currently "very much single."
Last July, Lalit Modi had posted images of himself together with Sushmita during their trips to the Maldives and Sardinia, revealing that he was romantically involved with her. Despite consistently remaining reserved about this matter, Sushmita reacted to the trolls through an Instagram post where she confronted accusations of being labelled a "gold digger."
She said, “I respond when I want, if I want. If I don’t want, I won’t. But when I believe it is time to speak up or take a stand on something I do so… Problem is in the social media days, something happens and here comes the reaction. That’s not how I am built. I take my time absorbing and then I respond to things when I am ready.”
READ MORE:
The sequel to the superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be released on August 11
Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale
Veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar will be seen headlining the show
It kicked off on March 17, 2023 in the US and is expected to end on November 23, 2024, in Canada
Bryan Cranston, the lead actor of the popular TV show, took to his Instagram account to mourn the star's demise
Locals found his body on the road on July 31 and informed the police
Bookings are now open
Actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing when he fired a live round that killed cinematographer Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza