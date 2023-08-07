Meghan Markle's 42nd Birthday: Royal family's social media silence sparks controversy

The sequel to the superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be released on August 11
The Royal Family appeared to snub Meghan Markle on her 42nd birthday on August 4 by not sending any public birthday wishes on social media.
Meghan, who now lives in California with Prince Harry and their two children, had previously received birthday messages from the Royal Family on social media.
While private communications may have taken place, the absence of an official public post raised questions, leading netizens to think how this is supposedly the "most British snub" we could imagine.
Many even suggested that the lack of public wishes might convey a powerful message.
The decision to overlook Meghan's birthday on social media comes after the couple's departure from their working royal roles in 2020, a move that triggered controversy and tensions within the Royal Family. The omission of a social media post on her birthday has further sparked speculations, with some even wondering how things remain unsettled among the members of the Royal Family.
ALSO READ:
The sequel to the superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be released on August 11
Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale
Veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar will be seen headlining the show
It kicked off on March 17, 2023 in the US and is expected to end on November 23, 2024, in Canada
Bryan Cranston, the lead actor of the popular TV show, took to his Instagram account to mourn the star's demise
Locals found his body on the road on July 31 and informed the police
Bookings are now open
Actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing when he fired a live round that killed cinematographer Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza