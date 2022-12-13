Nora Fatehi pranks Malaika Arora, here's how

Nora and famous Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis appear in the promo of Malaika's new show

By ANI Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 7:25 PM

With the launch of her eagerly anticipated reality series Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora finally made her OTT debut.

Through uncensored chats, the diva gives viewers an authentic look into her life in the series.

In the most recent episode of the popular show, dance queen Nora Fatehi and famous Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis met the diva and pulled quite a prank on her!

In the circulating promo of the much-talked-about episode, Malaika and Nora are seen getting together for a video brainstorming session.

Malaika, in the promo, stated, "I worked with her a few times", when asked what she thought of Nora.

She said Nora seemed like the type of person who could "blow hot and blow cold".

Then, as seen in the video, Terence asked them to dance to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from Dil Se together.

Nora responded, "I have to provide value to myself too, you know," appearing distressed.

Going by the promo, everyone thought Nora got upset and left, but it has now been revealed that it was all a part of a prank!