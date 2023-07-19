'Taking time apart': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle heading towards separation?

'Royal experts' and unnamed 'sources' are fuelling rumours of a potential split

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 4:31 PM

Several media outlets have recently published reports speculating about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship status, with some 'royal experts' and unnamed 'sources' fuelling rumours of a potential separation.

According to Radar.online, Harry and Meghan are "taking time apart" in order to rebuild their relationship that has been 'under stress' of late. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, got married in 2018.

A Twitter post by commentator Ada Lluch, Meghan had allegedly filed divorce papers asking for $80 million plus the total custody of Archie and Lilibet (their children).

“Rumours are that Meghan Markle is separating from Harry. She took him from his family after she embarrassed the British Royal Family and made his whole nation hate him. Now that Harry is broke and lonely because of her, she has allegedly filed divorce papers asking for $80 million plus the total custody of Archie and Lilibet,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, an 'insider close to the couple' told Radar.online that Harry and Meghan are “trying to figure out what hit them.” The source added that "Harry doesn't fit in Meghan's tacky Tinseltown world”, and he needs to "find himself".”

"The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million (Dh51,422,840) mansion and huge security costs," the source told Radar.online.

“Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on," the source said, and also added that stress and emotional issues made the couple’s life “a living hell”.

Harry is planning a trip to his "second home” Africa to film a documentary. On the other hand, Meghan, who is known for her role in the hit drama series The Suits, will be focusing on her career, the report added.

