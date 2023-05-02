Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell, Isha Ambani flaunt sari-inspired looks on red carpet

The supermodel and business woman both went semi-ethnic with their looks

Photos: AFP, Instagram

By CT Desk Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 10:39 AM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 11:09 AM

British supermodel Naomi Campbell and Indian business woman and arts patron Isha Ambani were among the celebrity attendees at the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York.

Naomi Campbell poses at the Met Gala. Photo: Reuters

While Naomi rocked a Chanel sari-inspired look in molten pink with silver detailing on the bust accessorised with drop silver earrings and co-ordinated bangles, Isha wore a Prabal Gurung creation with a silk sari-inspired trail which was hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls.

Isha Ambani photos: Priyankar Kapadia

The Met Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

