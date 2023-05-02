Met Gala 2023: How Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and other couples 'matched' on the red carpet

Shah Rukh Khan's son recently directed a commercial for a luxury streetwear brand
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were among the celebrity couple attendees at the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. The Gala, whose theme this year was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Flaunting classic Valentino looks, Nick oozed sophistication in a leather suit jacket worn over a crisp white shirt and accessorized with a studded black tie, while Priyanka was stunning in a black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and a big bow at the waist.
A celebrity couple very much in the spotlight, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham wore matching diamond and pearl necklaces to the event. Peltz flaunted an off-the-shoulder white dress with an expansive sheer train.
Salma Hayek turned up the heat in a red-hot Gucci dress comprising a glossy red bustier with off-the-shoulder pearl straps, as well as a sparkling crimson skirt made up of ruffled tiers. She was accompanied by businessman husband Francois-Henri Pinault who opted to blend in rather than stand out.
While Mirka Federer was pretty in a feathered pink dress, her husband, everyone's favourite tennis champion Roger Federer, rocked a safer look than he did back in 2017 when he sported a crystal cobra on his tuxedo.
English actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe exuded bridal vibes in their stylish outfits, a white gown with side cut-outs and an embellished tuxedo.
