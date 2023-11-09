Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Haneef passes away

Photo: X

Popular Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef has passed away, reports said on Thursday. He was reportedly in his 60s.

The veteran actor, who featured in over 150 films, died following a respiratory-related ailment at a private hospital in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

He is survived by his Wahida and two children Sithara Haneef and Shahrukh Haneef.

Haneef, who began his film career with Cheppukilukkana Changathi in 1991, featured in the multi-award winning crime thriller Drishyam, starring the evergreen star Mohanlal, and films such as Ustad Hotel, which featured top star Mammotty's son Dulquer Salmaan, Godfather, Kerala Police, Driving Licence, Vimaanam, and many others.

Haneef was also seen in 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, a movie about the Kerala floods, which released this year. The film is India's official entry to the Oscars 2024.

He began his career as a mimicry artist and dabbled in theatre. Haneef was part of the popular Kalabhavan group, which has made a significant contribution to Malayalam cinema.

