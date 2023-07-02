'Lust Stories 2' Review: Where's the desire?

The second part of the popular Netflix anthology film stars Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah, Vijay Varma and others

By Lekha Menon Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 3:23 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 3:32 PM

Lust is fun. Love is deep.

Now, this might be a very simplistic explanation of the two concepts but at a superficial level, it’s an apt description of the words that most of us are secretly obsessed by but are too prudish to admit.

Lust Stories 2, going by the title, should be about the former but ends up veering towards the latter as it explores rather deep socio-cultural complexities, leaving the viewer with questions and comments about many things except lust. There is nothing wrong in such an approach, of course, but the question is – does it work as entertainment? The answer: Yes and no. As is the case with all anthologies, some stories hit hard while others just leave you blank. Moreover, each member of the audience is likely to relate to individual stories differently which makes this format rather interesting.

Being a successor to 2018’s Lust Stories – four shorts directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar – comparisons are natural. So let’s get the second question out of the way. Does this one match up to the earlier version? The answer again is: Yes and no. While the original Lust Stories put desire at the centre of the conversation in each of the four stories, the second instalment skirts around lust while decoding more serious themes in the relationship spectrum.

The story that does a neat balancing act of juxtaposing physical intimacy with social issues, is the one directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, easily the best in the series. A lonely single woman in Mumbai catches her maid in the throes of passion with her husband in her house, but is conflicted by her response. At a baser level, she is fascinated enough to be a voyeur but the inherent class bias gives rise to disgust. The story, aided by brilliant acting by Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, unpeels many layers – of class and privilege, urban loneliness, lack of space and our hidden prejudices. The core of it all, is human desire and its many manifestations.

Comparatively, R. Balki’s short that the series opens with, is just meh. An evolved and liberal grandma expounds on the virtues of sex being the base of a strong relationship to her bride-to-be granddaughter and the groom, much to the chagrin of her mortified family. It’s an interesting route to explore lust through the eyes and wisdom of the older generation but the narrative lacks the spunk that the idea carries. Neena Gupta has fun playing the grandmother but the performance is largely one-note while Mrunal Thakur (the granddaughter) does little than giggle at the mention of Mount Fuji.

Kajol’s segment, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, is a statement on many social evils – patriarchy, toxic masculinity, class and subjugation - all of which comes with an unexpected twist in the end which leaves you shocked and flummoxed. Lust as a weapon of revenge has been a common theme in cinema but Sharma‘s story adds feudal oppression to the mix which makes it almost sinister. Nevertheless, it’s an interesting portrayal with a fantastic Kajol and Kumud Mishra leading the cast.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s story is perhaps the most disappointing. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, neither the direction nor the plot does justice to theme. With a hint of mystery and the elements of a thriller, the story tries to marry many genres all at once leaving the palate rather dissatisfied.

The idea behind the Lust Stories franchise is very interesting. After all, there are so many shades of passion and human behaviour that are left to be discovered. But despite sex being at the crux, the stories in Lust Stories 2 fail to heighten the emotion or the desire. The themes of pride and revenge, suppressed feelings and carnal pleasures add layers to the central idea, but like a pleasant but average date, it doesn’t leave you thirsting for more.

Lust Stories 2

Directors: R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Cast: Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur

Stars: 2.5/5

