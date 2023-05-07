I want to do action, love story, and South films: Neena Gupta

The 63-year-old Bollywood star gets candid in a chat and discusses what's next on her wishlist

By PTI Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 2:04 PM

On Neena Gupta's wishlist are -- an action film, a love story and a South-language title. The veteran performer, who believes she is in the best phase of her career, says there is a never-ending desire to play exciting roles.

The 63-year-old actor, who had a career turnaround following the box office success of her 2018 film Badhaai Ho, said it feels great to carry the responsibility of a project on her shoulders at this stage in her career.

"I have about eight projects and every role is different. It is not what I used to do earlier, like a supporting actor. I’m the main actor now. There is a responsibility to carry the weight of the film. This is amazing. I can’t believe it sometimes, whether it is a dream or reality?" Gupta said.

Her upcoming slate includes Vishal Bhardwaj’s web-series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, R Balki's short in Lust Stories 2, Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, romantic comedy Pachhattar Ka Chhora, Baa, Ishq-E-Nadaan and Sabun with Jackie Shroff.

But is there any space that she still wishes to explore as an actor? "Many. I want to do action, love story, horror, and a whole lot of things as yet," she said.

"I am feeling very lucky as I am working with a lot of people with whom I never thought I would work with. But I would like to do some south films, like work with Mani Ratnam and others because it is totally different and I would love to do that," the 63-year-old added.

In the past few years, Gupta has played characters closer to her age that had much more to offer than the conventional mother roles. The actor believes as the society progressed representation of women on screen also evolved.

"Earlier a woman was only (seen) as a mother, daughter, daughter-in-law or aunt as this was happening in real life. However, today women are working (and have an agency), which is reflected in the roles written for them. I am very lucky that I am getting varied, interesting, and substantial roles to play,” she added.

Gupta is now looking forward to the TV premiere of 2022 movie Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The family drama, directed by Vikas Bahl also features Rashmika Madanna, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Elli AvrRam among others.