Look: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti makes first public appearance at Nick's 'Walk of Fame' star reveal

The 'Descendants of the Sun' actor confirmed his wedding has been registered today
After months of keeping her daughter's face a low profile, Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed Malti Marie's face.
The actor recently attended an event in Los Angeles where her husband Nick Jonas along with Kevin and Joe Jonas revealed the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
As Jonas brothers took the centre stage, Priyanka sat in the first row with daughter Malti Marie, cheering for them.
Take a look at their adorable pictures:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Last year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.
Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video.
ALSO READ:
The 'Descendants of the Sun' actor confirmed his wedding has been registered today
She visited Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre on Sunday, January 29
Dressed in all-black and a bandanna, Shah Rukh on Sunday made an appearance on the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat'
The brand ambassador of Dubai truly did represent the city in this movie with his action-packed scenes filmed in the emirate
The former child star has been nominated for an Academy Award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
An accident involving a wardrobe malfunction occurred on the sets of 'P.S. I Love You'
She said 'prank phone calls' prompted a wellness check from the police
The batter is known for his love of Indian cinema and music