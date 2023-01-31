Look: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti makes first public appearance at Nick's 'Walk of Fame' star reveal

As the Jonas brothers took the centre stage, the Bollywood star sat in the first row with her daughter, cheering for them

Photos: Reuters

By ANI Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 10:17 AM Last updated: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 12:00 PM

After months of keeping her daughter's face a low profile, Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed Malti Marie's face.

The actor recently attended an event in Los Angeles where her husband Nick Jonas along with Kevin and Joe Jonas revealed the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

As Jonas brothers took the centre stage, Priyanka sat in the first row with daughter Malti Marie, cheering for them.

Take a look at their adorable pictures:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Last year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: