Priyanka Chopra is Christmas-ready in latest pictures with Nick Jonas and daughter

The couple will be celebrating Christmas for the first time as parents

By CT Desk Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 2:43 PM

Christmas season is here, and the Chopra-Jonas tribe of three, is ready for it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, decked up in winter gear in New Jersey.

“Perfect winter days," she captioned the post. "Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

Priyanka and Nick will be celebrating Christmas this year for the first time as parents. The actress often gives her fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie.

Last week, she shared a family picture from their aquarium visit in Los Angeles. Priyanka treated fans with a family picture on Instagram along with a caption, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit be available to stream on Prime Video.

The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film is reportedly going on floors soon.

