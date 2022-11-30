Look: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter with Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka's brother Siddharth is seen holding the little one in his arms

By ANI Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:28 AM

Actor Priyanka Chopra, on Wednesday morning, treated fans by sharing her daughter Malti Marie's first-ever picture with her "mama" Siddharth Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped the adorable photograph in which Siddharth is seen holding the little one in his arms.

Describing the candid moment, Priyanka captioned the story, "Aww...My heart".

As soon as Priyanka shared the image, her fans showered abundant love on the baby.

A few days ago, Priyanka shared a picture of Malti that left everyone in awe of the little one.

Wrapped in a blanket and wearing a white sweater, Malti looked angelic with her face covered in a pink beanie. The new mother in town has always been careful to hide their daughter's face.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in 2018. In January 2022, the two welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front, fans will see Priyanka in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will be available to stream on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, Priyanka's next film will be Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The movie, set to get into production next year, also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.