Look: Priyanka Chopra sizzles in red at fashion event in Dubai

The actor was at an event celebrating Bulgari's new collection

By CT Desk Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 9:32 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 9:44 AM

Priyanka Chopra, who has been a fashion icon for many, set the temperatures soaring with her new Instagram posts.

The Hollywood and Bollywood actor sported a crimson red Bulgari shrug and a pink gown as she attended a fashion event celebrating the Italian luxury fashion house's new collection Eden, Garden of Wonders in Dubai.

"What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin," Priyanka captioned the post.

"@lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador," she added.

Check out the photos:

The Baywatch actor, who is also the ambassador of the fashion house, completed the look with a diamond necklace and a pair of earrings.

Husband Nick Jonas was quick to comment on the post. "Hottie," he wrote.

Priyanka was most recently seen at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, which saw a host of A-list Bollywood stars attend including Shah Rukh Khan, Sharon Stone, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and more.

Following the event in KSA, the actor was in Dubai for the weekend. She treated fans with a series of pictures and videos as she enjoyed a mini getaway in the city.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.