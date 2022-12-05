Priyanka Chopra shares pics of Dubai visit

The actress enjoyed a short trip to the city

By CT Desk Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 10:17 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM

Captioning her Instagram post as 'Weekend Vibes', actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of photographs and video clips from Dubai.

In the pics featuring the Dubai skyline and a pretty sunset, she can be seen relaxing on a yacht, in different outfits including a gorgeous yellow swimsuit; in one she poses with a falcon, and another has her leaning against a brick wall with colourful posters.

In the videos she tries out jet-skiing and you can also catch a glimpse of the magnificent Burj Al Arab.

Priyanka was most recently seen at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, which saw a host of A-list Bollywood stars attend including Shah Rukh Khan, Sharon Stone, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and more.

