Priyanka Chopra shares pics of Dubai visit

Captioning her Instagram post as 'Weekend Vibes', actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of photographs and video clips from Dubai.
In the pics featuring the Dubai skyline and a pretty sunset, she can be seen relaxing on a yacht, in different outfits including a gorgeous yellow swimsuit; in one she poses with a falcon, and another has her leaning against a brick wall with colourful posters.
In the videos she tries out jet-skiing and you can also catch a glimpse of the magnificent Burj Al Arab.
Priyanka was most recently seen at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, which saw a host of A-list Bollywood stars attend including Shah Rukh Khan, Sharon Stone, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and more.
