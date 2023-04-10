Ramadan activities, Iftars, and more: Things to do around UAE on April 10

Ramadan activities in Sharjah

Sharjah is offering a diverse range of activities, events, and exhibitions that offer the perfect opportunity to soak up the spirit of the holy month. Visitors and locals alike can enjoy the vibrant Ramadan atmosphere through a variety of arts and culture exhibitions, in addition to entertaining and educational events and community initiative. The Dakakeen shopping festival, organised by Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, runs till April 23, while the Azyan Ramadan fashion and clothing exhibition, organised by Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, is taking place till April 16. Furthermore, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, now in its 33rd edition, that includes various activities across Sharjah, will continue till April 25, under the theme "Ramadan with you is better.”

Iftar and Suhour at DWTC

Dubai World Trade Centre's Ramadan Majlis offers an elevated Iftar and Suhour experience in the heart of Dubai’s Central Business District.

The Iftar buffet is available nightly from 6pm to 8:30pm, priced at Dh190 per person and Dh85 for children aged five to 12 years, under 5s eat for free. An à la carte Suhour menu spanning over 70 delicious dishes is available from 9pm to 3am on weekdays and till 4am on Friday and Saturday. Complimentary parking is available at the multi-storey Exhibition Parking. For bookings, visit visit majlis.ae

Ramadan Cannon tradition at Global Village

Global Village guests looking to break their fast during Ramadan are invited to visit Majlis of the World. One of the highlights of the experience is the daily firing of the Ramadan Cannon, which signals the end of the day's fast.

Guest can then enjoy a range of culinary delights, from traditional Arabic dishes to international cuisine. Majlis of the World is open from sunset until 2am.

Tashkeel exhibition at Alserkal Avenue

In their first-ever exhibition at a new space within Alserkal Avenue, Tashkeel is showing 'Counting Leaves', by artist-in-residence Alonsa Guevara, who is Chilean-born and US-based.

Alonsa’s work is inspired by her childhood in the natural world as well as the flora and fauna of the UAE. Till April 25 at The Yard. Open 10am–10pm (Sunday–Thursday) & 9am–12pm (Friday).

Ramadan in Dubai Reflections

Enjoy the seasonal ambience with Ramadan in Dubai Reflections - stunning light projections and building mapping, complemented by lantern-adorned walkways - at Al Habai Mosque till April 10 and at Al Seef till April 22.

Watch as breathtaking projections bring life to the walls, and lanterns leave a soft glow on every street for a truly picturesque Ramadan night.