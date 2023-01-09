Catch Magic Phil in Dubai

He will be bringing his stage act and magic to keep kids entertained

By CT Desk Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 2:35 PM

Celebrity guest star Magic Phil is all set to make an appearance at Treasure Island on January 27. Magic Phil will bring a show full of silliness, magic, and non-stop audience interaction for children aged 1-12 to enjoy. Kids also get a chance to Meet n Greet Magic Phil after the show.

The popular soft play area at Le Gourmet will play host to the TV and radio star as he regales the young audience with an original pirate-themed stage act filled with singing, dancing, slapstick, audience participation and of course magic.

Kids who attend can also look forward to the usual fun---arts and crafts stations, face and hand painting, body art tattoo, and caps painting not to mention tasty treats and games galore.

For Dh180 per child. Treasure Island is located at Le Gourmet in Galeries Lafayette– 2nd Level, The Dubai Mall.. From 5 – 8pm

Pre-booking is required so call +971 50 473 8452 to book a spot.