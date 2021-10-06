Brunch and beaches: 11 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on October 6, 2021 at 16.56

What will you be up to?

1 of 11 Prost! Join Phileas Fogg for the largest Oktoberfest tent in Dubai including endless entertainment, a Bavarian-style menu and a selection of Oktoberfest steins. Get there on both days this weekend from 4pm to 7pm, or head down for brunch on Friday from 1pm to 4pm.

2 of 11 Have yourself a retox. The final world in fun gyms, BARE DXB is holding a Retox Weekender where your ‘abs-olute’ staycation goals will be realised at the Intercontinental Resort Fujairah over the next few days, from October 7 to 9. With this two-night stay, packed with fun-filled activities, get to know the BARE fam with a poolside mixer, followed by the famous BARE Icebreaker Workout and dinner on the beach. Start day two with sand between your toes, salty hair and burpees! You’ll be detoxing with an 8am BARE workout, breakfast and then the whole day to retox in the sun in BARE’s private pool with the rest of the weekenders.

3 of 11 Bella Italia. Say “arrivederci” to the working week and kick off the weekend in style with an all-new evening packed full of Mediterranean flavours and entertainment with an Italian flair. The launch of Ambiente by Vanitas at Palazzo Versace will have you living La Dolce Vita every Thursday night. Starting from 7pm, indulge in an expansive four-course set menu at Dh550 per person, including selected house beverages. Alternatively, a decadent array of options from the a la carte menu is available for a minimum spend of Dh250 per person.

4 of 11 Final Kabayan Night. Yas Waterworld is bringing back its beloved Kabayan Night on Friday from 6pm-11pm for one final time. The event, which will be the last of its kind for the season, promises an action-packed evening filled with Filipino music, decorations and food. Tickets start at Dh75 with the optional meal upgrade of Dh45 that includes popular dishes such as chicken Adobo and beef Giniling.

5 of 11 Latin Thursdays. Bring your imagination to the table to taste and feel the exotic at this South American experience at Hotel Cartagena at the JW Marriot Marquis in Dubai. Everything to transport you to Columbia without a visa, Latin Thursdays let you take flight with the DJ and Samba dancers from 5.30pm til late.

6 of 11 REX it. Super premium Italian brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro is launching its first-ever flagship outlet in Dubai at the InterContinental Dubai Marina. REX on the rooftop officially opens on Thursday and pays homage to the Italian ocean liner SS Rex that in 1933 won the ‘Blue Riband’ for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic. The establishment’s menu has been exclusively created by Isabella Poti and Floriano Pellegrino from Michelin restaurant Bros’ in Lecce, Puglia.

7 of 11 Left Hand Repertoire. Alliance Française Dubai is presenting critically acclaimed French pianist Maxime Zecchini in concert on Thursday. At Alliance Française Dubai Theatre, Zecchini will perform a programme of classical music composers (Ravel, Mozart, Massenet, Verdi) as well as contemporary artists (Bernstein, Legrand). Unlike many other piano recitals, this one will highlight the work of the left-hand which usually plays a supporting role on piano. It’s on at 7.30pm and tickets are Dh120.

8 of 11 DJ takeover. For the next three Fridays, international DJs will takeover Zero Gravity’s Tropical Brunch. The guest DJs will join the resident DJs and performers from sunshine to sunset, during and after Tropical Brunch, which includes all day pool and beach access from 10am plus unlimited food and beverages from 1pm-5pm, all for Dh349 for ladies and Dh399 for guys. This weekend it’s Berlin DJ and producer Jacob Dilssner, aka Wankelmut’s turn to put you in the mood for fun.

9 of 11 Urban party. Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is set to launch an all-new weekly R&B and hip-hop party, 808, this Friday taking you back to the old school with nostalgic beats from the ‘80s and ‘90s. It starts at lunchtime and carries on to the wee hours, so get ready to spin.

10 of 11 Last day of BeautyWorld. The world’s leading cosmetics and fragrance companies are in Dubai for the 25th edition of Beautyworld Middle East, the Arab world’s largest international beauty and wellness trade fair at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Ending on Thursday, exhibitors and game-changers from 52 countries are being housed in 17 dedicated pavilions displaying the latest in the beauty industry.