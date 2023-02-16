Lights, camera, action: Get the taste of Bollywood with 'Mumbai Nights 2' at Louvre Abu Dhabi

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 5:15 PM

Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering a first-of-its-kind immersive theatre experience in a true-blue Bollywood style.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, the famed museum will take community members on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of ‘Mumbai Nights 2’ – an imaginary Bollywood blockbuster production.

The vibrant show filled with dances, songs, romance, comedy, melodrama and more exciting aspects of Hindi cinema comes as part of an exhibition titled ‘Bollywood Superstars’ being held this cultural season at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

So, here’s a teaser on what to expect. Even as you wait your turn to enter the ‘shooting’ location, you can hear the sound of Punjabi drums, which surely sets the tone. And once inside, you have an upcoming actor Mohit Mathur, a bundle of energy from the UK, who will explain the proceedings.

You also have theatre artists and professionals like Suraj Shah, George Verghis, Sheetal Pandya, Nisha Anil and others who will play their roles as actors, directors, production assistants, etc. You can see the larger-than-life persona of actors, their tantrums and swag. Guests will be able to explore the sets, props and costumes, and maybe also get to play as an extra in the movie too.

Sara Almahmoud

Sara Almahmoud, senior production officer, education and cultural engagement, Louvre Abu Dhabi, said such events are being held to highlight different cultures.

“We try to mix and match and create something beautiful,” she told Khaleej Times.

She pointed out that ‘Secret Soiree: Bollywood Superstars’ was a one-of-its-kind event being held in the region.

“This is an immersive theatre experience. It is new to the GCC. And Louvre Abu Dhabi is the only place hosting events like this. We brought it all the way from the UK. And it's a new way to experience entertainment. So, you don’t just sit and watch but you are part of the team. So, you can dance, sing and act as you enjoy the show,” Sara said.

As the show progresses, Mohit Mathur will also teach guests secret tips to perform those dance steps while other actors give a sneak peek into what happens behind the cinematic curtains of Mumbai cinema.

Sara pointed out that the entire cast is made of performing actors from theatre and movies.

“99 per cent of the cast here is from an Indian ethnicity. We wanted to be very close to the accuracy of what we are projecting. And we want to showcase Indian culture in the right way,” Sara added.

The show, divided into five venues, utilises most locations of the museum. There are movie posters, tuk tuk, selfie areas, press conference zone, traditional Varanasi Ghats location and a dance finale, following which there is an after party with peppy Bollywood songs and a few surprises in Tamil, Telugu and more.

Entry fee is Dh190 for an all-access pass, including the after party. The event starts from 8pm on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be booked https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/86171/secret-soiree-mumbai-nights-2

