UAE: New exhibition showcasing Bollywood history opens at Louvre Abu Dhabi

As the world’s leading film producer, India currently produces more than 1,500 films a year in about 20 languages

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 2:20 PM

A new exhibition, 'Bollywood Superstars: A Short Story of Indian Cinema' has opened at Lourve Abu Dhabi.

Organised in partnership with Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac and France Muséums, the exhibition runs from 24 January to June 4, 2023

The exhibition is showcasing the depth and richness of the Indian subcontinent's art and civilisation through its long tradition of image-making and the diversity of the Indian filmmaking industry.

Through more than 80 artworks, including photographs, textiles, graphic arts, costumes and over 30 film extracts, the exhibition explores the rich history of Indian cinema from its beginnings in the late 19th Century up to the present.

Bollywood Superstars is co-curated by Julien Rousseau, Curator and Head of the Asian Collections at Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, and Hélène Kessous, PhD in Social Anthropology and Ethnology, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales, with the support of Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi said: “Bollywood Superstars demonstrates our enduring commitment to showcase the wealth of cultures that define so much of life in the United Arab Emirates. Our staff and partners have worked tirelessly to present together the most ambitious collection of artworks with movie projection which are at the heart of Indian society and popular culture.

“We hope that, by offering a glimpse into the subcontinent’s rich and diverse filmmaking history, visitors can better understand the myriad of our shared roots, common values and cultural connections.”

The exhibition’s curators, Julien Rousseau and Hélène Kessous, said: “This exhibition is a tribute to Bollywood and can be enjoyed by both Indian cinema fans and the wider public. We hope that it portrays the full richness of Asian traditions and tells the stories that led to the birth of this cinema. The exhibition celebrates Bollywood superstars who are adored by their fans in India in a way that is rarely seen elsewhere in the world.”

As the world’s leading film producer, India currently produces more than 1,500 films a year in about 20 languages, which are then exported throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Indian pioneers utilised nascent image technologies such as lithograph and photography, kickstarting the journey from the birth of the first films to grand musical features.

ALSO READ:

Visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the international success of Bollywood and an appreciation of the diversity of Indian cinematography. The comprehensive displays span the history of Indian cinema from storytelling, dance, and pre-cinema to the influence of religion and mythology and the rise of Bollywood superstars.

Inspired by Bollywood Superstars exhibition, a rich cultural programme will be available to the public including an in-depth talk led by the exhibition’s curators on 24 January 2023, along with the screening of six iconic Bollywood films throughout March. The famous Secret Soirée event will return with a new larger scale edition, Secret Soirée: Mumbai Nights 2, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the world of Bollywood.

A range of educational activities will be available for visitors of all ages. These include an Express Tour of the exhibition; Make and Play activities where families can explore different kinds of storytelling techniques inspired by Bollywood film posters; and a Young Visitor’s Guide, offering young ones the opportunity to learn about Indian cinema.