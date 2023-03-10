Lewis Capaldi in Dubai: Concert tickets now available for purchase

The Scottish singer-songwriter will perform in October

By CT Desk Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 11:27 AM

Tickets to Lewis Capaldi's maiden Dubai performance at the Coca-Cola Arena in October are now available for purchase. Fans can expect the Scottish singer-songwriter to perform songs from his upcoming album Broken By Desire To be Heavenly Sent, scheduled to release in May.

The Dubai concert will also showcase Capaldi's best and most loved singles including Bruises, Before You Go and Forget Me.

Capaldi had earlier performed a sell-out show at Sharjah's Al Majaz Amphitheatre in 2020 and a headline concert at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.

The Dubai concert is brought to the UAE by MAC Global. Tickets start at Dh199 and are now available to purchase at coca-cola-arena.com.

