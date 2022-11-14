Lewis Capaldi postpones Dubai concert to 2023 citing health issues

This is the second time the concert has been pushed

By CT Desk Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 4:20 PM

The Lewis Capaldi concert scheduled to take place at Coca-Cola Arena on Monday, November 28, has been postponed, and will now take place at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

This is the second time the concert is being rescheduled, after being pushed from November 24 to November 28.

On the postponement of the concert, Lewis Capaldi released the following statement: "Hello, I’m totally gutted to say that I’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone my show at Coca-Cola Arena whilst I’m learning to adapt following my recent diagnosis of Tourette's. I’m incredibly sorry to all those who’ll be disappointed, I was so looking forward to performing and I look forward to seeing you all soon."

All tickets will remain valid for the new date; however, those unable to attend the rescheduled date can contact their point of purchase before November 29 for a full refund. Refunds will take up to 21 days and will be reimbursed to the same card used for the transaction.

Tickets start at Dh199 and will be available at coca-cola-arena.com.