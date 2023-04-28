Kim Kardashian lookalike passes away after plastic surgery complications

Christina Ashten Gourkani's funeral is scheduled for next week

By ANI Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 8:09 AM

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's has several admirers across the globe. However, Christina Ashten Gourkani was a lookalike. Gourkani passed away following complications from a plastic surgery procedure.

As per New York Post, Christina Ashten Gourkani, aka Ashten G on social media, died on April 20. Her funeral is scheduled for next week, and her family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for it.

"It is with deep sorrow and an [immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani," her family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

On Instagram, Gourkani often recreated the looks and poses of Kardashian. Gourkani's speech pattern in an interview appeared to mimic Kardashian's as well.

Gourkani's birthday, October 22, coincidentally fell one day after Kardashian's, Pop Crush noted. However, the two were eight years apart.

The news of her sudden demise comes days after 22-year-old Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died after suffering complications from cosmetic procedures.

