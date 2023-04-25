Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci dies after undergoing surgery to look like BTS singer Jimin

The 80-year-old is reprising his iconic role for the upcoming 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci, who underwent 12 surgeries to look like BTS member Jimin, has died at the age of 22.
He died on Sunday at a hospital in South Korea after complications from his most recent procedure.
According to TMZ, the actor went under the knife 12 times to transform his look so he could play K-Pop star Jimin in a streaming show. But, the singer's publicist said that he developed an infection from jaw implants, which were done in November, and went into surgery on Saturday night to remove them.
The procedure failed and he had to be intubated, and he died hours later.
Colucci moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 for a career in the music industry. The actor had spent $220,000 on surgeries that included a nose job, a facelift, an eyebrow lift, an eye lift, and a lip reduction, among others, according to the report.
Colucci's original looks included dark blonde hair and blue eyes.
"He was very insecure about his looks. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have. He was very insecure about his face. It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against his Western looks," the late actor's publicist told Daily Mail.
After arriving in South Korea, a firm paid for Colucci's housing, transportation, and living expenses. He has already started filming for the Korean drama, Pretty Lies in June last year, and the shoot was completed in December. He played one of the main characters, an international student.
