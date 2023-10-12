Kerala actress files police complaint after alleging harassment on flight

Divya Prabhu says that she is 'disappointed' with the Air India crew and ground staff's reaction

Photo: Instagram

by Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 5:22 PM

Divya Prabhu, an Indian actress, took to Instagram to share that she had filed a police complaint following a disturbing incident that happened aboard an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi.

The actress said that an inebriated passenger switched seats to sit next to her window seat and struck up an "argument with no logic" about their seats. She said that he touched her inappropriately as well.

She added that when she reached out to the crew of the flight, they only relocated her to a middle seat a few rows away, but said nothing to the man who harassed her. The ground staff at the airport told her that she had to file a complaint with the police. She was then given an email address to contact with her complaint.

Divya Prabhu put up screenshots of the email on Instagram, asking her followers to help bring attention to the incident. She also attached a picture of her boarding pass.

"More power to you," said some comments. Others suggested she tweet at Air India and the Indian civil aviation department (DGCA).

In another post, she thanked her followers for their support and said that she had filed an official FIR with the police.

Indian Express reported that the police had received the complaint and were trying to get her on the phone, but haven't connected to her yet.

ALSO READ: