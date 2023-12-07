Julia Roberts on 'Friends' co-star and ex Matthew Perry's death

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 9:25 AM

The world is still mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, who played the iconic role of Chandler Bing in the television sitcom 'Friends'. The actor died on October 28.

Hollywood star Julia Roberts recently shared her feelings about the "heartbreaking" passing of her ex and co-star, Perry.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Julia did not say much about her time with Perry, however she mentioned, "The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can."

Perry and Roberts were once romantically involved. Last year, Perry revealed details about their relationship in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. He mentioned that the two "dated for three months" around the time of her appearance on 'Friends'. Roberts guest-starred as a childhood classmate of Perry's Chandler Bing in a 1996 episode. Speaking about her experience on the show, Roberts expressed, "All good thoughts and feelings." She went on to add that the cast was incredibly welcoming and it was a fun time for her.

In his book, Perry shared details about their time. According to the ET report, Perry recalled how he sent Roberts three dozen red roses with a card expressing his excitement about her joining the show. He described eagerly waiting for her responses. Interestingly, he would sit by his fax machine several times a day to receive her message. Even before they filmed her episode in 'Friends', they were a couple.

“Two months later, I was single. Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable,” he wrote.

Although the precise reason remains unclear, Perry, in his memoir, mentioned that the challenges of dating someone so famous contributed to his decision to end their relationship. “Instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,” he said in his memoir.

In Roberts' new film 'Leave the World Behind', there are many references to 'Friends'. Reflecting on the film, she told Metro that it points out that we all have something in pop culture that just comforts us.

The actress continued, “For me it’s America’s Funniest Home Videos, it’s different for different people and so to have that thing that at the end of the day, you can sit and it gives you comfort.”

Roberts shares the screen space with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke in the film.

