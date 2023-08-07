Indian filmmaker Siddique hospitalised after heart attack

He was undergoing treatment for liver disease and pneumonia

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 9:18 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 9:20 PM

Famous Indian director Siddique was admitted to a hospital in Kochi after he suffered a heart attack on Monday, local media reported.

According to reports, he had been undergoing treatment for liver disease and pneumonia.

The 69-year-old directed movies in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. His Bollywood movie Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan, was a superhit across India.

He started his directorial career in Malayalam, co-directing and writing films with his friend Lal. The duo’s films included Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Vietnam Colony and Kabooliwalah.

Later they parted ways and Siddique continued his career with more hits including Hitler, Chronic Bachelor, Bodyguard, Friends and many more.

Big Brother, starring Mohanlal, was his last released movie.