Indian filmmaker Siddique hospitalised after heart attack

Famous Indian director Siddique was admitted to a hospital in Kochi after he suffered a heart attack on Monday, local media reported.
According to reports, he had been undergoing treatment for liver disease and pneumonia.
The 69-year-old directed movies in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. His Bollywood movie Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan, was a superhit across India.
He started his directorial career in Malayalam, co-directing and writing films with his friend Lal. The duo’s films included Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Vietnam Colony and Kabooliwalah.
Later they parted ways and Siddique continued his career with more hits including Hitler, Chronic Bachelor, Bodyguard, Friends and many more.
Big Brother, starring Mohanlal, was his last released movie.
The actor shared pictures of her daughter on Instagram Stories
The actress has now decided to share her perspective on the matter, asserting that her private life is beyond public scrutiny. She also opened up about her previous relationship with Rohman Shawl
Netizens suggest that the lack of a public wish might convey a powerful message
The celebrity indicated that one should marry their best friend who allows them to be themselves
Members of the boy band have often expressed their love for Indian cuisine as well as Bollywood movies
The show marks the second international project for Khatter following Netflix's Mira Nair-directed miniseries 'A Suitable Boy'
Things get bigger and crazier in this sequel to the 2018 film
During a chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, she got teary-eyed while sharing the journey of herself and Karan Singh Grover as parents