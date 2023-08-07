‘Our Hulk, Superman’: Actor Sunny Deol on reprising the role of Tara Singh for ‘Gadar 2’

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is set to release on August 11

By CT Desk Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 7:24 PM

Actor Sunny Deol has drawn a parallel between his character Tara Singh from the upcoming movie Gadar 2 and well-known superheroes like Hulk and Superman. He expressed that the audience craves a screen superhero who can "set things right."

"Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don't draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers," the actor was quoted as saying.

Sunny used an instance from Gadar to illustrate how divine intervention guides characters through tough choices. "It is the superpower of honesty, earnestness, and simplicity. That's what superheroes are all about," he added.

Regarding his acting approach, Sunny mentioned, "It is in your genes or you have it. You can enhance it through technique but you can't become an actor by doing bodybuilding or dancing. Every person has all kinds of emotions. As actors, we are blessed when a character comes to us, so we are able to present those emotions outside. That's when it feels real."

About Gadar 2:

Sunny reprises his role as Tara Singh from the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in Gadar 2. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who directed the original, also helms this follow-up, set to release on August 11.

Alongside Sunny, the film features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Set in 1971, about 17 years after Gadar's events, the sequel's trailer, shared by Sunny on Instagram, showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy amid the tumultuous Crush India Movement.

