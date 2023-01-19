India: Police detain Rakhi Sawant over complaint filed by actress over indecent videos

Sufi Kathak dance maestro Manjari Chaturvedi led the concert in the city
Mumbai Police on Thursday detained actor Rakhi Sawant in connection with an FIR registered against her based on a complaint by another woman actor for allegedly circulating the latter's video links and photos on social media, an official said.
Following the actor's complaint, the Amboli police in Mumbai had registered an FIR against Sawant under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.
The Amboli police team on Thursday detained Sawant and brought her to the police station for questioning, the official said.
Sawant had earlier appeared in a season of the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' and also featured in the movie 'Main Hoon Na' directed by Farah Khan.
ALSO READ:
Sufi Kathak dance maestro Manjari Chaturvedi led the concert in the city
The 'Race to the Rescue' live show will be presented in the capital city in June
The talented countertenor reveals the challenges and rewards of singing in different languages and not limiting himself to one genre
Rumors of Diesel's 'Avatar' casting first surfaced in 2019
All proceeds from the event following the Grammy Awards ceremony will go toward MusiCares
From dazzling drone shows to an elegant afternoon tea, there's plenty to occupy yourself with today
He teams up with phenomenal orchestral masterpieces of the Firdaus Orchestra for the first time
The star was run over by his own 7-tonne snow groomer while using it to free a relative's vehicle