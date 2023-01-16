Rakhi Sawant's beau confirms their marriage

ILT20 in Dubai: Indian rapper Badshah speaks about viral anthem 'Halla Halla' and what cricket means to him
Reality TV star, Rakhi Sawant's beau Adil Khan Durrani has now officially confirmed his marriage with the 'Bigg Boss' contestant on Monday.
Taking to Instagram, Adil shared a picture which he captioned, "So here's an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi."
Recently, Rakhi took to her Instagram to post that she had got married to Adil in 2022. She also shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, last year.
Since Rakhi broke the news of her wedding on social media, several reports surfaced claiming that Adil has denied getting married to Rakhi.
Photos of the duo have been doing the rounds on the Internet.
Soon after Adil officially confirmed the news on social media, friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.
Meanwhile, Rakhi posted an Instagram reel video where she was seen garlanding Adil and reshared a video of her with her beau and what seems to be a Qazi officiating a ceremony.
In the video, Rakhi was dressed in a light-pink sharara, whereas, Adil was donning casual wear, a black tee and blue denim.
Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj.
The two even appeared together in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'.
