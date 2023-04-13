Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx admitted to hospital with 'medical complication'

The Oscar-winning star is under observation at US medical facility

Reuters

By AFP Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:43 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:44 PM

Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalised with an unspecified medical complication but is in recovery, his family says.

Foxx, 55, is under observation at a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he is filming a Netflix movie, according to CNN.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," his daughter Corinne Foxx posted on Instagram Wednesday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Celebrity news website TMZ said Foxx's condition was at one stage "serious enough that Jamie's family... came to the hospital," but it quoted an unnamed source as saying the star was later able to communicate.

The medical emergency did not take place on the set of "Back in Action," a Netflix film starring Foxx and Cameron Diaz, CNN said.

Foxx's representatives did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment or release any further details.

Foxx, an actor, comedian and Grammy-winning singer, won an Academy Award for the 2004 Ray Charles musical biopic "Ray," and was also Oscar-nominated for "Collateral" that same year.

He has also starred in "Django Unchained" and "Dreamgirls."