Here's how you can meet Chris Hemsworth in Dubai

The Thor actor will be in the city at PopConMe

Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 9:46 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 10:06 AM

Chris Hemsworth is coming to Dubai's PopConMe on Friday, November 11 and fans can meet him. The God of Thunder will be at the pop culture and gaming event taking place at Expo City, Dubai, and will be joined by The Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand, who also plays the Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War.

The four-day event, from Thursday, November 10 to Sunday, November 13, will see many other huge stars including Kit Harington (Jon Snow of Game of Thrones), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen of Arrow), Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra Targaryen of House of the Dragon), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul), and many more.

Visitors to the event can expect celebrity meet and greet as well as autograph sessions, live performances, workshops, and exclusive film screenings.

The huge space of Expo City will be divided into seven sections for PopConMe, including a Japanese and Korean Village featuring a stop to buy merch, and a food hall.

Tickets start at Dh50 on popconme.com. The event is slated for November 10–13, from 10am till 10pm. Attendees are encouraged to put on their best cosplay looks.

