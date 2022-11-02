Blackpink reschedules ticket sale dates for Abu Dhabi concert

The K-pop sensations are bringing their Born Pink World Tour to the UAE in January 2023

By CT Desk

K-pop sensations, Blackpink, are coming to the Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi this January as part of their Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] and the incredible girl group has just announced the rescheduled dates for ticket sales.

Following a recent announcement, the ticket sale dates have now been rescheduled. Don’t miss your chance to catch the magnificent Blackpink by visiting www.livenation.me. BLINK Membership Early Bird Presale will now be available on Tuesday, November 8. Live Nation Middle East Presale tickets will follow on Thursday, November 10 before general ticket sales start on Friday, November 11.

Fans can look forward to a thrilling night of modern K-pop as Blackpink touches down in the UAE capital for the very first time on January 28, 2023.

Proudly brought to you by Live Nation, concert goers will experience a range of emotions through Blackpink’s engaging lyrics, along with a superb combination of bass drops and fierce, bold rapping. On a mission to spread K-pop content worldwide, the iconic group’s music style is an eclectic mix of EDM, pop, hip-hop, and trap.

For more information visit www.livenation.ae or check out @blackpinkofficial on Instagram.