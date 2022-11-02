'Elf The Musical' coming to Dubai this Christmas

Break the Block will commence in November for two days
Elf The Musical, a spectacular stage adaptation of the iconic movie Elf (Will Ferrell), is coming to Dubai from December 17-24 at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates.
A talented cast straight from London’s West End will charm the city with Elf The Musical, produced by the Oliver award-winner Paul Taylor-Mills. Expect a spectacular, hilarious and heartwarming show in this must-see Christmas musical premiering in UAE for the very first time.
The musical ran on Broadway, the West End, and toured annually in the U.S. during the Christmas holiday season for years.
It tells the funny and touching tale of Buddy, a human who mistakenly crawled into Santa’s bag as a baby and ended up raised as an elf! Growing up as a misfit in the North Pole, Buddy heads to NYC to find his birth father… and so much more.
The show will also feature talented young performers from Dubai’s performing arts & entertainment school, Diverse.
Tickets are priced from Dh100 onwards and are available here.
