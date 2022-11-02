Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Pathaan' teaser on 57th birthday, is Dubai featured?

The teaser features an explosive face-off between Shah Rukh and John Abraham's characters

By CT Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 10:33 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may be turning 57 today but he is showing no signs of slowing down.

The popular star has shared the teaser of his upcoming action flick Pathaan on social media.

He writes that fans should fasten their seatbelts as the Pathaan teaser is out now. He also shared the release date of the film and the fact that it is releasing in three languages.

The teaser features Shah Rukh as 'Pathaan' who appears to be a mercenary - someone who goes on 'missions' but was recently captured and tortured. Questions lurk as to whether he is still around.

Consequent scenes show a face-off between 'Pathaan' and John Abraham's character. Deepika stuns in a black outfit and shakes a leg with 'Pathaan'. Deepika and John's roles seem to be under wraps still.

Earlier reports claimed that parts of the film's action sequences were shot in Dubai, though there is no official confirmation.

The film releases January 25, 2023.