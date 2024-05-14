Can’t decide between US and Europe for university? Why not both!

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 6:44 PM

One of the first and most fundamental choices in any student’s transition from high school to higher education is that of location. For most UAE residents seeking the kind of elite education that makes an impact throughout the rest of their careers, that choice boils down to two main regions — North America and Europe.

Yet, this is not the simple binary that many perceive it to be — students from the Gulf can surely benefit from the two options. However, one must take into account a comprehensive admissions approach that considers the complex merits of both systems

European universities offer some of the most apparent advantages — significantly lower costs towards both tuition fees and living costs mean that rather than the near $100,000 one might expect paying annually in total expenses for a US education, you could expect to spend only 10-20% of that amount to send your student to a top European university. The increased proximity to the Gulf means that flights back home during the holidays will be far more affordable, as well.

European universities are renowned for their academic rigor and specialization, making undergraduate education both intensive and immersive. What European universities offer as far as a value proposition, however, they take away in terms of flexibility and accessibility. Take it from someone who went through it personally — European universities are hard! The level of rigor and independence demanded of students is far beyond the scope of US universities, which do a bit more hand-holding of their students and prefer to save advanced topics for Master’s Degree programs.

Part of the increased “maturity” demanded by European universities is that they expect students to arrive with a clear understanding of their prospective area of study, without having much space to change their course of study once enrolled, something which is actually the norm at American universities, where about 80% of students in end up changing their major at least once, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

There are exceptions to this of course, such as the selective liberal arts colleges of Utrecht, Amsterdam and Leiden, which offer a flexible American liberal arts model in Europe. If, however, you are one-hundred percent certain of your prospective field, and are weighing between European universities against the name recognition of their American counterparts, there exists one path that combines both benefits—pursuing a European undergraduate degree and an American Master’s degree.

By studying in Europe for an undergraduate degree followed by a graduate degree in the US, students can benefit from the focused and specialized undergraduate programs in Europe, gaining more subject-specific depth than an equivalent American student, and then expand their horizons with the diverse and comprehensive education systems in the US via a Master’s. Such a pathway not only enhances a student’s academic profile, but also their adaptability and global perspective.

Moreover, the cultural experiences, languages learned, and networks developed across two continents will likely prove invaluable to those seeking employment in highly-international job markets. Students who navigate these diverse educational settings can gain unique insights into global markets and cultures, which is an essential advantage in many professional fields.

Furthermore, there are considerably more scholarships and financial aid opportunities available for Master’s students in the US. American universities often seek diverse international perspectives to enrich their programs and classrooms, and students from European universities typically stand out in this regard. Their prior exposure to varied educational methodologies and cultural experiences makes them especially strong candidates for these scholarships.

The writer is a Consultant at Hale Education Group.