'Goodbye' to premiere on Netflix next month

The film released in theatres on October 7

By PTI Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 2:58 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 3:05 PM

Family drama Goodbye will be available on Netflix from December 2, the streamer said Tuesday.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was released in theatres on October 7.

The Indian arm of Netflix shared the premiere date on its official Twitter page.

"Say hello to Goodbye - a bittersweet story that's coming to warm your winter up. Arrives December 2nd," the tweet read.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan.