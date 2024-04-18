'Overwatch 2' unveils latest Twitch Drops with free legendary skin

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 2:52 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 3:00 PM

Overwatch 2 has announced its latest Twitch Drops rewards, featuring a complimentary Legendary Roadhog skin available until April 21. With the launch of Season 10, Overwatch 2 players are treated to a wave of fresh content. To commemorate this milestone, Overwatch 2 is continuing its collaboration with Amazon's Twitch platform by rolling out an enticing Twitch Drops campaign.

Since the inception of Overwatch 2's seasonal events, players have eagerly collected free rewards through Twitch Drops. Past offerings included the highly sought-after Legendary Werewolf Winston skin, the Reinhardt Mug Souvenir, and the Brigitte Kitten Weapon Charm. Subsequent Twitch Drops featured exclusive items such as Moira's Lunar New Year-themed Legendary skin and the corresponding Lion Roars victory pose. Another event introduced the Talon Shadow Legendary skin and a Mauga spray. Now, Overwatch 2 returns with a fresh batch of Twitch Drops rewards, sure to delight fans of the game's original heroes.

The current Twitch Drops promotion features Roadhog as the focal point, with the highlight being the Legendary Cyclops skin. Until April 21, players can acquire this skin by tuning in to Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch for a total of nine hours. Additionally, participants can earn two other Roadhog-themed rewards: the Crushing Blow intro highlight for two hours of viewing and the Over the Shoulder victory pose for a cumulative five hours of stream time.

The Roadhog Legendary Skin is part of Overwatch 2's second season collection, which embraces a Greek mythology theme.

ALSO READ: