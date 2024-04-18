'Call of Duty: MW3' and 'Warzone' latest patch nerfs overpowered sniper

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 2:40 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 3:00 PM

In the realm of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, the formidable MORS sniper rifle has undergone significant adjustments to balance its gameplay impact. Players had discovered an unintended exploit allowing the MORS to penetrate surfaces, even entire buildings, by combining certain attachments.

Introduced alongside the FJX Horus SMG in Season 3, the MORS quickly rose in popularity due to its exceptional handling and potent damage output. However, its unchecked penetrative power drew warranted criticism from the community, prompting swift action from the game's developers.

In response, Call of Duty deployed an update specifically targeting the issue, rectifying the exploit associated with the MORS' Photonic Charge Barrel attachment. Furthermore, adjustments were made to reduce the penetration capabilities of the Anti-Materiel Slug Ammo and the sniper's base stats. These alterations aim to curtail the weapon's ability to inflict damage through walls while preserving its effectiveness in standard combat scenarios. An earlier update had already addressed a prevalent bug affecting the MORS' optic alignment, ensuring more accurate targeting.

Beyond the sniper rifle adjustments, the recent update, rolled out on April 17, addressed various other issues, including emblem customization glitches and excessive RAM usage on PC. Looking ahead, players can anticipate the arrival of Season 3 Reloaded in early May for further content updates and refinements.

