Kar98k sniper rifle returning to 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3'?

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 3:23 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 3:24 PM

Amidst speculation, files unearthed by a dataminer suggest that the Kar98k sniper rifle and SPAS-12 shotgun may soon rejoin the arsenal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Although cherished by fans, these iconic weapons have been absent from recent iterations of the franchise.

Throughout its extensive history, Call of Duty has showcased a plethora of memorable weapons, each leaving its mark on the gaming community. The Kar98k, originating from WWII, gained prominence in Call of Duty 2 for its unparalleled effectiveness as a sniper rifle. Meanwhile, the SPAS-12 shotgun made its debut in Modern Warfare 2, quickly becoming a fan-favourite choice. Despite their legacy, both weapons have been notably absent from recent titles, with the Kar98k last appearing in Vanguard and the SPAS-12 missing since Black Ops Cold War.

Dataminer BobNetworkUK, renowned for previous revelations such as Modern Warfare 3's unreleased parkour map, uncovered files hinting at new weapons codenamed "kappa98" and "spapa12." Speculation has arisen that these codenames correspond to the Kar98k and SPAS-12, suggesting their potential inclusion in future updates of Modern Warfare 3. Additionally, other weapons with codenames like "pcharlie9" and "kpappa50" were also discovered, further fuelling anticipation among the Call of Duty community.

Meanwhile, Warzone players can enjoy an array of new content introduced in Call of Duty's Season 3 update on April 3, including the revamped Rebirth Island map, Climb & Punishment Gulag Public Event, and various enhancements like Smart Displays, enhancing the gameplay experience for all users.

