From SRK to Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt: AI reimagines Bollywood stars as Oppenheimer cast

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been the talk of the town since its release last week. Cillian Murphy plays the lead role of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man referred to as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’. Oppenheimer’s ensemble star cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh, among others. But what if Bollywood stars portrayed these characters on screen? Well, an artist has used artificial intelligence to show us what the outcome may look like.
An Instagram page named Wild Trance has shared a series of AI-generated photos that feature Bollywood superstars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Khan as Oppenheimer characters.
First up, we have Shah Rukh Khan as J. Robert Oppenheimer with an intense look on his face.
Then we see Naseeruddin Shah as Albert Einstein. In the film, the character is played by Tom Conti.
Alia Bhatt as Jean Tatlock, portrayed by Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer, looks just perfect. She is seen in a yellow striped shirt and short hair.
The AI artist chose veteran star Anupam Kher for the role of Lewis Strauss, replacing Robert Downey Jr. With a suit, tie, and a pair of glasses, Kher tends to be the right fit here.
Anushka Sharma as Kitty Oppenheimer, wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, is the clear winner. Emily Blunt played the role in the film.
Seeing Bollywood’s ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan in a Christopher Nolan film is a dream for many. Well, for now, AI has made this possible as Aamir is seen as Leslie Groves. In the film, Matt Damon played the character.
Rajkummar Rao too is part of the cast.
Oppenheimer, which was released on July 20 in the UAE, is based on the book ‘American Prometheus’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.
