From Park Soo Ryun to Goo Hara: Remembering K-Drama and K-Pop stars whose death shocked fans

As fans pay tributes to Park Soo Ryun, who has died at 29, we remember K-drama and K-pop personalities who have left us too soon

Park Soo Ryun died on June 11 after falling from stairs. Photo: Instagram/su.ryeon_p

By Web Report Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 2:38 PM

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, who was known for her performances in musical dramas Passing Through Love and Finding Kim Jong Wook, died after she fell from stairs on her way home on June 11. The accident reportedly took place on Jeju Island, where she was to perform. The 29-year-old actress was then rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brain dead by the doctors, as per the South Korean tabloid Osen. The family of Park Soo Ryun, who was last seen in the TV series SnowDrop, has decided to donate her organs in her honour.

The news of her death arrived at av time when fans were still mourning K-pop band ASTRO’s member Moonbin, who passed away at the age of 25 on April 19. But these are not the only cases where the untimely deaths of Korean stars or singers have left their fans in disbelief and grief.

As fans pay tributes to Park Soo Ryun, we remember the K-drama and K-pop personalities who have left us too soon.

Moonbin

K-pop idol Moonbin was found dead at his Gangnam apartment in Seoul by his manager on April 19. The news was confirmed by his music label Fantagio. Just a week or so ago, Moonbin’s sister remembered him in a heart-wrenching post.

Jung Chae Yul

Jung Chae Yul, known for her performance in Zombie Detective, died at the age of 26 in April this year. Her management agency issued a statement after her demise that read, “Actress Chae Yul has left our side on April 11, 2023,” reported ANI news agency.

Goo Hara

Goo Hara was a member of the K-pop girl group Kara. She was found dead in her Gangnam apartment in November 2019. At that time, the police revealed to have recovered a suicide note and ruled out foul play in the 28-year-old's death.

Sulli

Almost a month before Koo Hara’s demise, her fellow K-pop idol and close friend Sulli passed away. Sulli was a former member of the girl group f(x). The 25-year-old singer died by suicide in October.

Cha In-ha

Cha In-ha’s death was the third untimely demise of a Korean star in a span of just two months. The actor was found dead at his home on December 3, 2019. Cha In-ha was known for his role in his debut film You, Deep Inside of Me. He was 27.

Read more: