From Kartik Aaryan to Tabu: Bollywood stars spotted at Salman Khan's birthday bash

The superstar turned 57 today

By ANI Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 9:12 AM

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan aka 'Bhaijaan' turned 57 today. To celebrate the special day, the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

The 57th birthday of 'Bhaijaan' was quite a star-studded affair. He was spotted at the venue in an all-black ensemble and was seen starting off his bash by cutting a cake with the paparazzi. His birthday bash saw his family and close friends from the industry.

The megastar was spotted in a black t-shirt with black jeans, and after cutting the cake with the media, he thanked them all for their love. A lot of his industry buddies showed up to celebrate his special day with him. Salman's sister Arpita Khan came in with her husband Aayush Sharma.

The black-themed party saw a slew of Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Hegde, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and more to celebrate the occasion.

Salman Khan's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan arrived in casuals. Sohail Khan happily posed with his kids Nirvaan and Yohan.

Party hosts Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma happily posed for the shutterbugs in fusion ensembles. Bollywood diva Pooja Hegde dressed down in a white top and baggie jeans.

Salman's ex-girlfriend and actor Sangeeta Bijlani dazzled in her blue outfit. His rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur made a stunning entry in a black dress.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in an all-black outfit. Bollywood's 'Shehzada' aka Kartik Aaryan was uber cool in a denim outfit. Pranutan Behl opted for a bold cut-out attire for the bash.

B'town's most adorable pair Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza gave major couple goals with their chemistry. Angad Bedi, on the other hand, looked stylish in his all-black outfit.

Rumoured couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made an appearance together at the party. Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri was spotted at the venue with her husband Atul Agnihotri.

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi also attended the bash in style.

On the work front, Salman has recently finished shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead.

Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

Recently, the Sultan actor also announced the new release date of his following action thriller film Tiger 3 which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

