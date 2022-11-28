Enjoy Afternoon Tea in the UAE

Here are six options for a memorable tea-time experience

Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 9:42 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 9:49 AM

Margaux

Located in the opulent Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, pastry boutique, Margaux has unveiled its brand-new afternoon tea experience that transports guests to the heart of Paris.

Served in the serene Al Samar Lounge, you can unwind over a cup of tea while enjoying stunning views of the waterways of Madinat Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab.

The carefully crafted menu features perfectly baked savouries including Lobster Rolls, Artichoke Tartes, Pretzel Pastrami, Avocado Toast and Truffle Croque Monsieur. The gourmet experience also serves a selection of beautifully decorated and intricate pastries including Madeleines, the classic Hazelnut Paris-Brest, semi-sweet Chocolate Éclair, Tarte Tropézienne and French Raspberry Tarte, all perfected with a fine selection of black, green and white tea. Daily from 2.30pm-6pm. Priced at Dh240 per person inclusive of soft beverages and Dh300 per person inclusive of bubbly. Call 800 323232 for reservations.

TWG Tea

Situated on the ground floor of Dubai Mall, next to its iconic waterfall, TWG Tea’s newly reopened Tea Salon & Boutique transports tea lovers to the indigenous origins of teas and also offers an intimate experience with an all-day dining menu of tea-infused savouries and patisseries for tea lovers and gourmands alike.

Observatory Bar & Grill

Enjoy an afternoon sipping on tea and indulging in a selection of sumptuous sweet and savory treats complete with 360-degree panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina at the Sky High Tea offering. Enjoy scones, paired perfectly together with lemon & honey jam, raspberry jam, mascarpone cream and bordier butter. Tuck into salmon tartare on black crostini topped with olive oil pearls; free range egg and truffle mayonnaise sando; cured veal, baby gherkin butter and mustard sandwiched between a soft Parisian bun, and more. End on a sweet note with gold berry tartlet, basil strawberry cheesecake, white chocolate and vanilla custard, as well as French macaroons, served alongside a choice of premium artisan tea or glass of bubbly. Available from Sunday to Friday from 12.30pm-5pm for Dh120 and Dh170 per person. For bookings call 04 319 4000

Café Society

For those looking for a little afternoon indulgence, tuck into an exquisite afternoon tea in picturesque settings. Enjoy hot and cold canapes and sweet delights including signature cakes, wafers, bite-sized sandwiches accompanied by the finest tea blends. Daily, 2pm-6pm. Priced at Dh199 for two.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Chocholics will find the Chocolate Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge and Observation Deck at 300 truly memorable. Enjoy a lavish spread of creative and delectable handcrafted chocolate-inspired delights. Served within the chic and elegant ambience of the Lobby Lounge, featuring entertainment by a live pianist, or in the beautiful Observation Deck at 300, known for its breath-taking panoramic views of the city skyline and sparkling Arabian Gulf, it’s a sophisticated and elegant culinary journey. Daily 2pm-6pm. Dh260 per person at Observation Deck 300 and Dh230 per person at Lobby Lounge. Call 02 8115666 for bookings.

Park Regis Kris Kin

Enjoy Golden Afternoon Tea hours at Marhaba Lounge - an innovative twist to Afternoon Tea featuring a fusion of English and Arabic delicacies with 23k gold infused latte or tea. Daily 3-7pm. Call 04 3771111 for enquiries.