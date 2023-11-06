Ed Sheeran to wow Dubai in the biggest open-air concert ever

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM Last updated: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:30 AM

Prepare to be enchanted by the musical magic of global sensation Ed Sheeran as he takes Dubai by storm in a record-breaking open-air concert at The Sevens Stadium. On January 19 and 20, the emirate will witness what promises to be the largest open-air concert Dubai has ever seen. Brought to you by All Things Live Middle East and proudly supported by Dubai Calendar and Coca-Cola Arena, this concert is set to become an iconic event that music enthusiasts across the region won't want to miss.

Ed Sheeran, renowned for his chart-topping hits and over 150 million records sold worldwide, will grace The Sevens Stadium with his presence for two exclusive nights of musical delight. Ed's last performance in the UAE was in 2017, making this long-anticipated return even more special for his devoted fans.

What makes this event even more unique is Ed Sheeran's signature stage setup. Performing in 'the round,' this format places him at the centre of a 360-degree stage. The ingenious design allows fans to surround the artist, providing an unparalleled, immersive, and up-close experience that is certain to leave concert goers in awe.

The record-breaking 'Mathematics Tour' in Dubai will also see Calum Scott as a special guest. Purchase tickets and access more information at edsheerandxb.com.

