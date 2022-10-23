T20 World Cup: Watch Dubai fans celebrate as Kohli propels India to stunning last-ball win over Pakistan

A few days ago, weather predictions stated rain was sure to affect the game, with more than a 90 per cent chance of showers in the city
An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a stunning last-ball win over Pakistan to supercharge their bid for a first Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
The world number one Indians restricted their fierce rivals to 159-8 and scraped home by four wickets after a remarkable final over, with superstar Kohli the hero.
It looked to be going badly wrong for India as they struggled to just 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase.
But Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) launched a fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them to their target.
Few sporting rivalries match the passion of India-Pakistan, and the atmosphere was electric as Pakistan got off to a stuttering start after being sent in to bat with captain Babar Azam out lbw for a golden duck to Arshdeep Singh.
Cricket enthusiasts at Old Catello Café in Jumeirah erupted into revelry as they celebrated India's win.
Video: SM Ayaz Zakir
Fans can be seen jumping, cheering and hugging each other ecstatically as scenes from the post-match celebrations are projected in the background.
Similar scenes of delight were witnessed in Meena Bazaar as rejoicing fans burst into action, spilling out onto the streets and cheering as they wave the Indian flag.
Video: Ashok Nayak
India had a horror start with KL Rahul out in the first over to Naseem Shah, dragging the ball onto his stumps – then Ahmed took a blinding catch at slip to remove skipper Rohit Sharma (4) off Haris Rauf.
That brought Suryakumar Yadav, arguably the best T20 batsman in the world, to the crease but he only lasted eight balls, caught behind for a whirlwind 16 off Rauf as the Pakistan fans roared in celebration.
When Patel was run out in the next over, India were reeling at 31-4.
Kohli started slowly but finally found his groove and with Pandya started launching a fightback, hitting three sixes in one over off Nawaz.
They still needed 60 runs with five overs remaining. With 28 needed off eight balls Kohli smashed two sixes off Haris Rauf to leave 16 from the final over.
In a chaotic, breathless final over, Kohli hit another six off a no-ball, then ran three after being bowled off the following free hit.
With two runs needed Dinesh Karthik was stumped down the leg side, a wide then levelled the scores and Ashwin hit the winning run off the final ball.
