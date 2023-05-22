Dubai: Try out these new food menus around town

From main courses to desserts, we've got all types of culinary offerings in our list

by Husain Rizvi Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 1:22 PM Last updated: Mon 22 May 2023, 1:58 PM

Are you a foodie who loves to go on culinary expeditions? Then try out some of the newest menus that have been launched around Dubai. Here's the list:

Mangoes for summer!

Luxury patisserie brand in Dubai, Varak has introduced a new summer menu featuring all things mangoes. The venue's highlight is a Mango Trifle, a delightful combination of moist vanilla cake soaked in the richness of mango pulp, layered with mango chunks and custard cream. It cannot get better this summer! The dessert dish starts from Dh110, available in small, medium, and large sizes. Customers can also place their orders online at varakdubai.com.

Culinary Carnival

Michelin Guide featured Indian restaurant Carnival by Trèsind is inviting foodies to indulge in a culinary carnival with its new menu featuring fan-favourite dishes like Chicken Khurchan, an exciting mix of chicken with salsa beans, black olives, and avocado cream served with blue corn tortilla crisp, Maggie Trolley, a creative twist on traditional Maggi served in 3 unique flavours, Carnival Chaat, a unique take on the traditional ghewar topped with famous sweet and sour Indian chutneys and toppings, and more. The restaurant is located in DIFC.

Go Italian

Fine-dining restaurant at Dubai Opera, Belcanto is taking foodies to the sun-kissed summers of Italy with its new menu featuring vibrant flavours and delightful memories. Each dish on the menu has been carefully crafted by Head Chef Fabrizio Lusenti using the freshest and finest seasonal ingredients, capturing the essence of a perfect Italian summer. For reservations, call 04 456 0936.