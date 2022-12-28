Dubai: Sir Tom Jones to perform in January

Taylor Swift had a big year that kept getting bigger. In movies there were big comebacks: Wakanda and Avatar sequels, and of course Cruise, who turned 60 and had his biggest movie with 'Top Gun: Maverick'
UK superstar Sir Tom Jones is set to headline the Great Gala Night exclusive concert at Burj Al Arab hotel's Marina Garden. The Grammy winner will perform at the luxurious event on January 6, 2023.
The artist, who has sold over 100 million records, will perform at the open-air show in the Marina Garden venue which will also feature a red-carpet reception as well as a four-course dinner served by a Michelin star chef.
Visitors can expect the singing sensation's best-known tracks like It’s Not Unusual, Green, Green Grass of Home, She’s Lady and Delilah.
The exclusive Great Gala Night concert is orgnised by the History Group and DR Entertainment and hosted by M Premiere.
From working with Dubai-based singer to buying a house, we take a look at all the times Khan showed his affinity with the country
Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday with several Bollywood stars
The superstar turned 57 today
The 23rd edition of the award show will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi
A number of celebrities began the most precious chapter of their lives by embracing parenthood for the first time this year
The 21-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Mumbai
Chakda 'Xpress, which will premiere on Netflix, is directed by Prosit Roy