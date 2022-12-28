Dubai: Sir Tom Jones to perform in January

The Grammy award-winner will perform at Burj Al Arab hotel's Marina Garden

By CT Desk Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 6:33 PM

UK superstar Sir Tom Jones is set to headline the Great Gala Night exclusive concert at Burj Al Arab hotel's Marina Garden. The Grammy winner will perform at the luxurious event on January 6, 2023.

The artist, who has sold over 100 million records, will perform at the open-air show in the Marina Garden venue which will also feature a red-carpet reception as well as a four-course dinner served by a Michelin star chef.

Visitors can expect the singing sensation's best-known tracks like It’s Not Unusual, Green, Green Grass of Home, She’s Lady and Delilah.

The exclusive Great Gala Night concert is orgnised by the History Group and DR Entertainment and hosted by M Premiere.