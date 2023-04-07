Dubai: Sherine Abdel Wahab to perform in the city as part of Eid 2023 celebrations

The Egyptian superstar promises to dazzle her fans at the concert with her biggest hits and melodies

By CT Desk Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 5:50 PM

Egyptian superstar Sherine Abdel Wahab is set to make her debut performance at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena as part of Eid celebrations. The singer, who has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence and has firmly established herself as one of the most influential and beloved artists in the Middle East, will perform on April 28.

Sherine promises to dazzle her fans at the concert with her biggest hits and melodies like El Watar El Hassas, Ya Layaly, and more.

Sherine began singing at the age of nine as a young child in the chorus at the Cairo Opera House. She was quickly recognised and given the opportunity to perform as a solo singer, which led to tremendous success.

The Egyptian musician started her professional music career in 2002 with the release of her hugely successful album Free Mix 3, a collaborative project with Tamer Hosny. This album sold more than 20 million copies and gained her popularity in the GCC region. Her career has spanned over two decades with eight chart-topping albums each to critical acclaim with significant success across the Middle East and North Africa.

Sherine is also an award-winning film and TV actor and has hosted her own show, Sherry’s Studio, on the Egyptian network, DMC.

Tickets start from Dh195 and are available at coca-cola-arena.com. Doors open at 8pm.