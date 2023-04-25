Dubai: Salman Khan drops happy picture with 'Chotu Motu' gang

The 80-year-old is reprising his iconic role for the upcoming 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Superstar Salman Khan is currently in Dubai and he received a cute welcome from a bunch of kids.
Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped an adorable picture which shows him sharing smiles with children.
"Chotu Motu," he captioned the post, adding his song Lets Dance Chotu Motu from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to the story.
Let's Dance Chotu Motu shows Salman and his co-stars grooving to nursery rhymes with rapper Honey Singh. Salman goes through nursery rhymes like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Jack and Jill and Humpty Dumpty in the track, making it a perfect song for kids.
Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan arrived in theatres on Eid. However, the film did not receive great reviews from the critics and audience.
Read our review of the film below:
Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.
In the coming months, Salman will be seen reprising his character in Tiger 3, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.
