Dubai: Mithoon to perform in the city

The award-winning Bollywood musician will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena following the final match of World Padel League

By CT Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 3:22 PM

Award-wining Bollywood songwriter, composer and singer Mithoon is set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on June 11, following the final match of World Padel League.

Fans can expect a night filled with the best Bollywood tunes when Mithoon takes over the stage and belts out his greatest hits from the Hindi film music industry in the last decade. He will be joined onstage by Indian playback singers Javed Ali, Mohammed Irfan, Asees Kaur, Abhishek Nailwal, Nakash Aziz and Vishal Mishra.

Born into a family of musicians, Mithoon started learning music at the young age of 11. He has composed music for many popular Bollywood films such as Bas Ek Pal, Anwar, Murder 2, Jism 2, Traffic, Kabir Singh, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend, Shivaay, Shamshera and many more.

In 2013, Mithoon won the prestigious Filmfare Award in the ‘Best Music Director’ category for the song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 and repeated the same feat for the film Kabir Singh in 2019. He also wrote and composed one of the most popular songs on YouTube, Sanam Re. The song was recognised as the ‘Most Streamed Song of 2016’ at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards.

Mithoon & Friends is part of the exciting line-up for the first-ever World Padel League, brought to you by the creators of the World Tennis League, to be held in partnership with Dubai Calendar and Dubai Sports Council from June 8-11.

Tickets, starting from Dh149, are available on Coca-Cola Arena website.